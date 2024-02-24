Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,753 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $200.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.41. The company has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57, a PEG ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

