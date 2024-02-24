Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,620 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,620 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $160,720,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 90.7% in the second quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 729,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after buying an additional 346,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $33,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $155.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $155.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

