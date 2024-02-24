Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.22% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

FVAL stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $55.08.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.