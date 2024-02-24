Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SCHO stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.09.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
