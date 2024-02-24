Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after buying an additional 6,808,299 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after buying an additional 2,929,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 25.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 145.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

