Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,568 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after acquiring an additional 490,623 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after acquiring an additional 433,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 912.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,037,000 after acquiring an additional 326,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.53. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

