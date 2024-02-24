Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $1.32 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

