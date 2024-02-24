Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $22.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

