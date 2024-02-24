Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.53 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

