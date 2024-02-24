Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.73.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
