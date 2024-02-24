Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cadre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CDRE opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. Cadre has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $309,665.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,960,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,942,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 9,608 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $309,665.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,960,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,942,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $242,190.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,506.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $1,182,141 in the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cadre by 49,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

