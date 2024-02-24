Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOG. Citigroup upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

NYSE HOG opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,689,000 after acquiring an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after buying an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

