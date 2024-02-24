Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Trade Desk, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Trade Desk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 226.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,319 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $99,035,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $6,173,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,397,549.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $6,173,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,987 shares in the company, valued at $115,397,549.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.