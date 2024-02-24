ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.75.

ESAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ESAB opened at $94.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,587.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total value of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,920,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

