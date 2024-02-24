Esken (LON:ESKN) Stock Price Up 19%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 19% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 6,958,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 12,170,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Esken in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Esken Stock Performance

Esken Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.08.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and renewables businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Aviation, Renewables, Investments, and Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

