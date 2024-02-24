Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

