Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Down 6.8%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. 207,719 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 147,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.96.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

