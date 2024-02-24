Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.00. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

