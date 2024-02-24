Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 470,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 200,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

