First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FHN stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

