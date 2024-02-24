First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98. 1,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFSM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

