Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Five9 Stock Up 4.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18.

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,540 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Five9 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after buying an additional 330,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 306,251 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

(Get Free Report

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.