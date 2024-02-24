Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

FSI stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

