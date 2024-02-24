Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.60.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
