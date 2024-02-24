Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. UBS Group cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fomento Económico Mexicano

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 11.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,465,000 after acquiring an additional 223,708 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,838,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after buying an additional 193,543 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,712,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Free Report

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.