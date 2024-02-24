FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) & Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Head to Head Review

FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Free Report) and Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FOMO and Kenvue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02% Kenvue 9.87% 14.83% 6.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FOMO and Kenvue’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Kenvue $15.44 billion 2.38 $1.66 billion N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kenvue has higher revenue and earnings than FOMO.

11.3% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FOMO and Kenvue, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenvue 0 6 8 0 2.57

Kenvue has a consensus target price of $25.92, suggesting a potential upside of 35.16%. Given Kenvue’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than FOMO.

Summary

Kenvue beats FOMO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair care, and sun and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, and wound care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

