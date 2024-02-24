Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,851,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,432 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $35,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,635,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,292,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 114,065 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 353,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

