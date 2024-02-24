Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.50 to C$58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$53.17 on Friday. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$49.82 and a twelve month high of C$62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76. The company has a market cap of C$26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

