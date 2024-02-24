Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $38.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $575,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,110,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at $132,741,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,859,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $59,056,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

