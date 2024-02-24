Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 840.50 ($10.58) and last traded at GBX 834 ($10.50). Approximately 93,693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 362,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.48).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRAS shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frasers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on the stock.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

About Frasers Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 841.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 831.78. The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

