FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Gibson Energy Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.19.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

GEI opened at C$22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.49. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$18.45 and a one year high of C$24.04.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.63%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.