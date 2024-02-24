FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.53. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2025 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $128.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 289,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

