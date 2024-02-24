FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.55.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $136.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 200,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,875 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 358,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after buying an additional 260,569 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 301,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 100,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

