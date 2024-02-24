FY2024 Earnings Forecast for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.1 %

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$6.95 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.54 and a 52 week high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.31.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

