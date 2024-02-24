FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE WPM opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after purchasing an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,675,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,192,000 after purchasing an additional 724,183 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 135,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,989,000 after purchasing an additional 294,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.