FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$53.82 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.67 and a one year high of C$71.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

