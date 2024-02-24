FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Boosted by Zacks Research

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $66,956.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 883,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,404.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,793 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.