FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ascot Resources Ltd. Cut by Analyst (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ascot Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AOT. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AOT stock opened at C$0.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$307.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ascot Resources has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.73.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

