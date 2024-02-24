FY2024 EPS Estimates for Birkenstock Holding plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Birkenstock in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Birkenstock’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Birkenstock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

BIRK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.01.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

NYSE BIRK opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.85. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.