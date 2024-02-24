FY2024 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.85. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.88 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.01.

Shares of COF opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,666,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,016,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,255,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,863,000 after acquiring an additional 161,609 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after acquiring an additional 311,696 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

