FY2024 EPS Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Boosted by William Blair

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $10.91 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.88. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $11.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2025 earnings at $12.24 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRL. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

NYSE CRL opened at $247.71 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,413,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after acquiring an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,091,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,961,000 after acquiring an additional 343,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

