FY2024 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Boosted by DA Davidson

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.41.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $44,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

