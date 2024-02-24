Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia Stock Up 3.8 %
GAIA stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $68.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Institutional Trading of Gaia
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gaia by 3,853.6% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 915,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 891,885 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.