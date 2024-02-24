Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Gear Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

GXE opened at C$0.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$175.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

