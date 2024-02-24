Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPRW – Get Free Report) was down 12.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 13,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 5,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.