Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on GENI. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GENI opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

