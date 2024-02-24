Genting Singapore (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

Genting Singapore Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, spas, and specialty retail outlets.

Featured Articles

