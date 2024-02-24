Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

GTY opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,302,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,932 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after acquiring an additional 951,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 23.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,802,000 after buying an additional 639,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 320.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 415,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $12,017,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

