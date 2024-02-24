Gibson Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 32.82%.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

