Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Glaukos in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GKOS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $4,856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Glaukos by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

