Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

NYSE:CO opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

